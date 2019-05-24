Disaster Aid Bill Held Up in the House

A House GOP conservative and Texas Republican Chip Roy blocked a bill, Friday, complaining that the long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill leaves out money needed to address the migrant crisis at the southern border. Roy complained that it does not contain any of President Donald Trump’s $4.5 billion request for dealing with a migrant refugee crisis in his state. He also objected to speeding the measure through a nearly-empty chamber.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer called on House leadership to reconvene immediately and call up a vote on the disaster relief bill. Senator Fischer worked to include Nebraska in this critical bill, which passed the Senate yesterday with strong bipartisan support.

In Senator Fischer’s letter, she stated: “The fact that this bill received such broad support is not surprising. Americans have a time-honored tradition of helping their neighbors when they are in need. Many across this country, including Nebraskans, are hurting at the moment. By holding up a vote, Representative Chip Roy delayed relief for Americans. Families now have to continue to wait for the help they need.”

The bill passed in the Senate by a vote of 85 to 8, with strong support from Republicans and Democrats, but the bill will be held up for the time being due to the complaints from Congressman Roy.

