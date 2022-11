Metallica released a new killer track this week called Lux Æterna’ along with a list of dates for a 2023-2024 M72 tour. So far the closest dates for us will be Denver and Minneapolis.

With your ticket purchase, you’ll get 2 shows with a completely different setlist on each night. Tickets for the band’s M72 World Tour go on sale this Friday. The band will offer up several ticket packages. Some of them will set you back a few hundreds or possibly thousands of dollars.

M72 packages range from the $414 ‘Frantic’ Early-Entry package to the $7,200 ‘Lux Æterna’ Platform Experience.

METALLICA

M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024

April 27, 2023 – Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

April 29, 2023 – Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

May 17, 2023 – Paris FR @ Stade de France*

May 19, 2023 – Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 26, 2023 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

May 28, 2023 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

June 16, 2023 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium**

June 18, 2023 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 4, 2023 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 6, 2023 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 13, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 18, 2023 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20, 2023 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 25, 2023 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 27, 2023 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 1, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Nov. 3, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

Nov. 5, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

Nov. 10, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Nov. 12, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 24, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

May 26, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol***

Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol***

Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

