Dirty Honey details sophomore album, ﻿’Can’t Find the Brakes’

Dirty Honey has unveiled the details of their next album, Can’t Find the Brakes.

The sophomore effort from the “When I’m Gone” rockers — and the follow-up to their 2021 self-titled debut — will arrive November 3.

“We decided to call the album Can’t Find the Brakes because the title was almost a time capsule of our lives right now,” says frontman Marc LaBelle. “We’re constantly on the move and living each day city by city. Sometimes being a touring musician can feel like you’re on a train going full speed, and even if you could find the brakes, would you really want to?”

Can’t Find the Brakes features the previously released single “Won’t Take Me Alive.” You can also listen to the title track now via digital outlets.

Dirty Honey will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Can’t Find the Brakes in October. They’re also playing dates opening for Guns N’ Roses in August and September.

Here’s the Can’t Find the Brakes track list:

“Don’t Put Out the Fire”

“Won’t Take Me Alive”

“Dirty Mind”

“Roam”

“Get a Little High”

“Coming Home (Ballad of the Shire)”

“Can’t Find the Brakes”

“Satisfied”

“Ride On”

“You Make It All Right”

“Rebel Son”

