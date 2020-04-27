It’s just before breakfast and my Boston Terrier Mr Beanz comes trotting in the house with mud all over his neck. He likes to roll in dirt and mud. I put down my oatmeal and give him a bath. It’s a pain in the ass to give him a bath because he’s just not a fan. All I can do is laugh at him because getting mad is just dumb. There are so many other things that are much worse as of late. You know what I’m talking about.
The only reason I’m telling you about Mr. Beanz bath is because I think humor will be the best way to concur this pandemic or any other issue. A recent study stated the humor is really the best medicine. I’ve found if I watch comedies on TV I feel better. My hope for a positive out come is that we will be able to laugh at minor issues in our lives. That we’ll try and not take things so seriously and I hope that we’ll all continue to support one another and realize that things could always be worse. That includes me as well.