DIO: Dreamers

Very much looking forward to seeing this. I was lucky enough to have meet Ronnie twice. Once at Gateway mall. DIO was on the way to KC for a show in the later 80-‘s and stopped at the mall to do some shopping

The second time was when he played in Lincoln. I don’t remember if it was in the 90’s or 2000’s. Ronnie and DIO bass player Jimmy Bain came to a remote I was doing at George’s Red Pepper Grill. They stayed for at least an hour and talk to anyone that wanted to talk. I was again fortunate to not only talk to the two of them, but we had some good eats as well.

Thank you for your kindness Ronnie and Jimmy.

