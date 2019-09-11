Dine Out To Help Out Going On To Benefit Food Bank of Lincoln

All day Wednesday, you can help the Food Bank of Lincoln by dining out at one of your favorite restaurants.
Ten percent of the money from participating restaurants in Lincoln will go to the Food Bank. Brad Hartman, who was part of KFOR’s management team over 30 years ago, told Schmidt, Carol and Mick he first saw this concept while at a conference. He brought the idea back to Food Bank of Lincoln officials and presented it to a couple of major restaurant owners.
“Tony Messineo at Valentino’s and Don Everett at Runza restaurants and they didn’t hesitate a minute,” Hartman told KFOR. “They said, ‘Absolutely. We’ll help out.”
At least 10% of your total bill at Lincoln’s participating restaurants will help benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln.
Michaella Kumke is the Food Bank’s community engagement director and told KFOR’s Schmidt, Carol and Mick Dine Out helps bring in $35,000, but what that really means is about 90,000 meals for folks in southeast Nebraska.
Here are the list of participating restaurants:
Amigo’s-all locations
Arby’s-all locations
Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar
Billy’s Restaurant
Blue Orchid
Braeda Fresh Express Cafe
Brewsky’s Food and Spirits-all locations
Buzzard Billy’s
Carlos O’Kelly’s
Cosmic Eye Brewing
Culver’s-all locations
Dairy Queen (3835 South Street)
Dino’s
Don & Millie’s (5200 S. 56th Street-20% will be donated when you mention the Food Bank of Lincoln while ordering)
DP Dough
Engine House Cafe
FireWorks
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers-all locations
George Witt Service, Inc.
Ginger Pan Asian Grill
Hi-Way Diner
Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom-all locations
Issara Asian Cuisine
Juice Stop-all locations
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill
McKinney’s Irish Pub
Ming’s House
Papa Murphy’s
Parker’s Smokehouse
Phat Jack’s BBQ
Pub Bar & Grill
Prairie Plate Restaurant
Red Lobster
Risky’s Sports Bar & Grill
Runza-all locations
Shoemaker’s Shell Truck Stop
Stauffer’s Cafe
Sultan’s Kite
Taco Inn-Belmont Shopping Center
The Eatery
The Garage Sports Bar & Grill
The Mill Coffee and Tea-all locations
The Press Box
Tina’s Cafe
Valentino’s-all locations
Venue Restaurant and Lounge
Wendy’s-all locations
Yogurtini-all locations