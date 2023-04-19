Dieth, featuring David Ellefson, shares new song, “Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!”

Dieth, the new band featuring ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, has released a new song called “Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!”

“The best revenge is being better than you were before,” Ellefson says. “‘Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!’ is about the champion inside us that helps overcome and rise above the challenges. Don’t get bitter … get better!”

The track, which shares Ellefson’s former band’s penchant for ellipses and exclamation points, is available now via digital outlets, and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

“Don’t Get Mad” will appear on the debut Dieth album, To Hell and Back, due out June 2. It also includes the previously released tracks “To Hell and Back” and “In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents.”

