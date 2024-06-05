Dickies x Green Day

Green Day and Dickies are teaming up for a limited-edition Dookie capsule collection.

The band’s third album had its 30th anniversary earlier this year, and to celebrate, they are releasing several Dookie-themed items with the iconic workwear company.

The band said, “We’ve all rocked Dickies as long as we can remember, so teaming up with them to honor 30 years of Dookie is pretty rad!”

The Green Day x Dickies collab consists of a T-shirt, a hoodie, a work jacket, and a set of coveralls inspired by the Basket Case video.

You can grab the stuff via Green Day’s webstore, as well as in Urban Outfitters!