Diabetes Workshop to Begin in February

Adults with diabetes, their family members and friends are invited to attend a free Aging Partners workshop series from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays from February 5 through March 12.  The six-week Diabetes Self-Management Workshop will be held at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.

The workshop is free, but a suggested contribution of $4 per class is appreciated.  Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited.  The following topics will be discussed:

  • Determining what to eat and when to exercise
  • Monitoring blood sugar
  • Caring for feet
  • Communicating with family and health care providers
  • Managing low and high blood sugar
  • Dealing with stress and learning relaxation techniques
  • Setting small and achievable goals
  • Increasing self-confidence
  • Feeling better and taking charge

