Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

DHHS Information Line

Mar 16, 2020 @ 4:21am

(KFOR NEWS  March 16, 2020)   The Department of Health and Human Services has opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed.

The number is (402) 552-6645…hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information.  The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

