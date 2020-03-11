Details of South Beltway Available
(KFOR NEWS March 11, 2020) The Nebraska Department of Transportation tonight (Wednesday) was going to release details of the 3 year, $352 million South Beltway at a meeting in the Sestrosis Shrine Center on Highway 77, but because of the coronavirus, has released them online.
New renderings show what portions of the project will look like, from the east side at South 120th and Highway 2, to the west side of the 11-mile stretch, near Saltillo and Highway 77. A map shows what the area will look like from now until May, with very few closures…but from May until November of this year, it’s a different story, with traffic changes on Highway 77 and Highway 2. In December, more closures along Saltillo.
For NDOT renderings of the South Beltway, click here.
