Despite Pandemic, Lincoln Public Schools Students Continue To Make Progress

LINCOLN–(News Release Dec. 6)–As part of an ongoing effort to maximize student achievement, Lincoln Public Schools continuously reviews and analyzes data collected through national, state and local assessments. Using this information, our staff work collaboratively at the building and district levels to find strengths and identify areas for improvement, set improvement goals and make adjustments to improve teaching and learning in an effort to help each student reach their full potential.
Each year, this information is also shared with the Nebraska Department of Education in order to meet federal reporting requirements and is posted on their website for the public to view. That information was released on the NDE website to the public on Monday, Dec. 6.
“While significant challenges remain, we continue to be proud of our educators and our students for their continued efforts to persevere during these trying times,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for Instruction. “There is evidence that our staff whole-heartedly carried out their mission to meet students’ needs and our students continued to learn during the uncertainties and multiple interruptions of the pandemic.”
Below are a few of the highlights from the information released.
2020-2021 Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS)
Student learning and assessment for the 2020-2021 school year occurred during the pandemic with a number of students attending school remotely either part or full time depending on the circumstances. NSCAS is unique in that it can provide information not only on students’ academic achievement, but also provides insights about who did and did not take the assessment in light of COVID-19 learning conditions.
Grade Level LPS Percent Proficient:
Overall, Comparison of In-person vs. Remote Learners*, & State Results
*Remote Learner defined as any student who spent four or more weeks as a Zoom-in Learner.
A pilot assessment was used for students in grades 3-8. For that reason, comparisons to previous years’ data are not possible. In both English/Language Arts and Mathematics, the number of LPS students proficient was above the state average in grades 3 – 8.
Remote learning had a dramatic impact on student proficiency, especially in math. Remote learning students that did not participate in the assessments were counted as not proficient. At LPS, this was one percent of students in grades 3-8. For students in the 11 grade, it was over eight percent.
The percent of LPS in-person high school juniors who were on track based on the ACT scores was above the state average, with the overall percentage, including remote learners, being one point under the state average.
Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT)
Lincoln Public Schools received a designation of “Great” as part of the Nebraska Department of Education’s Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT). NDE used information from the 2018-19 school year.
There are four categories: Excellent, Great, Good, and Needs Improvement. There were no LPS schools under the Needs Improvement designation.
Elementary Schools
Excellent: Adams, Cavett, Fredstrom, Kahoa,Kloefkorn, Maxey, Sheridan and Wysong.
Great: Arnold, Beattie, Belmont, Calvert, Eastridge, Elliott, Everett, Hartley, Hill, Holmes, Humann, Kooser, Meadow Lane, Morley, Norwood Park, Pershing, Pyrtle, Randolph, Riley, Roper, Rousseau, West Lincoln and Zeman.
Good: Brownell, Campbell, Clinton, Huntington, Lakeview, McPhee, Prescott and Saratoga.
Needs Improvement: None.
Middle Schools
Excellent: Lux.
Great: Irving, Lefler, Moore, Pound, Schoo and Scott.
Good: Culler, Dawes, Goodrich, Mickle and Park.
Needs Improvement: None.
High Schools
Excellent: None.
Great: East, Southeast and Southwest.
Good: Lincoln High, North Star and Northeast.
Needs Improvement: None.