Designs Revealed For New LPS High Schools
(KFOR NEWS February 26, 2020) Lincoln Public Schools has unveiled its preliminary designs for 2 new high schools.
Ground will be broken on the northwest high school off NW 48th and West Holdrege Streets in about 2 months, opening in the fall of 2022. That site includes parking, multiple baseball fields and a new football and track facility. The southeast location off of S. 70th and Saltillo Road includes a softball complex, football fields and soccer fields. The new southeast high school will open about a year after the northwest site.
To see the preview, click here.
READ MORE: Legislature debates having “panic buttons” in Nebraska schools