Deputy Gets Tested For COVID-19, While Calls For Service Drop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 1)–Law enforcement officials are doing their part in make sure to get tested for COVID-19, if they feel like they have any symptoms. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said one of his deputies felt sick over the weekend, called his doctor and took a COVID test.
“The results came back yesterday (Tuesday) and they were negative. So that’s good news,” Sheriff Wagner said Wednesday morning during the daily police media briefing. He says employees are aware of what to watch for, in terms of COVID-19, such as a sore throat, fever, shortness of breath and cough.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is a likely contributor to fewer calls for service to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office recently. Sheriff Wagner says the number of calls have dropped by roughly 25%.
Wagner says few people driving to work has lessened the number of traffic crashes deputies work. He adds, though, that does make the number of calls for juvenile or domestic disturbances stand out more because of the fewer calls for service.