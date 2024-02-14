Deputy Credited for Helping Save Dog That Fell into a Frozen SE Lincoln Pond

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 14)–A Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy was able to jump into a pond near 98th and Pioneers on February 4th to rescue a dog that fell in through the ice.

Deputy John Brady on Wednesday was being credited for the rescue. He said he was down by Norris High School at the time of the call and rushed up to the scene in about ten minutes. The dog’s owner, Angela Paolini, initially tried to rescue Bear by crawling on the ice, but she eventually fell into the water. Paolini managed to get out of the water but couldn’t get her dog.

The dog, Bear, was rescued via kayak along the shoreline from Southeast Rural Fire that Deputy Brady had grabbed before going into the water. Deputy Brady said that Bear was very tired when she was rescued. The dog had been in the water for over a half-hour and has since recovered.