Deputies Seize Marijuana, Stolen Gun While Helping Stranded Motorist
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–Deputies stopped to help a broken down vehicle early Tuesday morning near 98th and Highway 6, when a stolen handgun was found inside the glove box.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies contaced the driver to help, there was a smell of raw marijuana. The driver, identified as Samari Ferguson of Omaha, gave deputies a false name and found out she had a warrant out of Douglas County, as well as a suspended license.
The gun found was a Glock 23, 40-caliber pistol and was reported stolen out of LaVista.
Ferguson and the passenger, identified as Jamal Anderson of Lincoln, were arrested. Ferguson is facing possession of a stolen firearm charge, criminal impersonation, possession of marijuana under 1-oz. Deputies say she was also cited for carrying a concealed weapon.
Anderson is facing possession of a stolen firearm and cited for carrying a concealed weapon.