Deputies Seize Marijuana, Handguns During North Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–Members of the Lincoln Police/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop Tuesday morning in far north Lincoln that resulted in the arrest of two people and seizure of marijuana, edibles and two 9mm handguns.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Wednesday said a traffic stop for improper lane changes and straddling the divided lines was made along eastbound Interstate 80 near the 56th Street exit. Deputies contacted two men from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, later identified as 28-year-old Joseph Thomas and 27-year-old Jovan Thornton.

Probable cause was developed and a search of the car led to 95 pounds of marijuana, 111 THC vape cartridges, eight packages of THC gummies, along with two 9mm handguns.

Thomas was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, evading drug tax and having money during a drug violation. Thornton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, evading a drug tax, possession of money during a drug violation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and concealed handgun permit violation.