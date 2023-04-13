Deputies Seize Large Amount of Marijuana in west Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 13)–A 40-year-old California man is in the Lancaster County Jail, after deputies on Wednesday recovered nearly 400 pounds of marijuana, along with THC wax and THC powder, along with a fully-loaded handgun.

Sheriff’s Captain Tommy Trotter says the vehicle driven by Michael Forester was seen driving on the shoulder of Interstate 80 in west Lincoln. He was pulled over along Highway 77 near Rosa Parks Way and a deputy could smell raw marijuana, which led to a probable cause search.

Forester was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, evading the drug tax and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.