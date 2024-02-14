Deputies, NSP Find a Stolen Fire Truck Near Bennet

BENNET–(KFOR Feb. 14)–How a stolen fire truck from the Burchard Volunteer Fire Department in Pawnee County, which was reported missing last June, ended up at a home near Bennet remains under investigation.

The truck was eventually tracked down on Monday at a home near 148th and Bennet Road, according to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin. He says the Nebraska State Patrol’s Airwing tracked the rig down and deputies contacted the homeowner, 45-year-old Travis Swiggart.

A light bar to the rig was found inside the home, along with a chainsaw, leaf-blower, tool box, radios and other equipment. 25-year-old Shelby Watkins of Omaha was originally arrested by Pawnee County deputies for the theft.

Houchin says the investigation is ongoing to see if n Swiggart will face any charges and how the vehicle got onto his property.