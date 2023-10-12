Deputies Make Large Marijuana Bust Wednesday in West Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 12)–A traffic stop late Wednesday morning in west Lincoln lands over 400 pounds of marijuana and several thousand vape cartridges.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says members of the criminal interdiction unit saw a box truck veer off onto the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 80 near NW 48th Street, then started to follow it and the truck did it again near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way, where it was pulled over.

After becoming suspicious, deputies got permission to search the truck and found four wooden crates containing more than 430 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $1-million, along with 7,800 vape cartridges worth about $200,000.

Two men from California, 45-year-old Stephen Lowe and 36-year-old Eugenio Lopez, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. It’s unclear where both men were heading.