Deputies Identify Driver Killed In Tuesday Afternoon Crash
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning identified the person killed in a head-on crash early Tuesday afternoon along 70th Street, south of Pine Lake Road.
Deputies identified the victim as 57-year-old Haroon Sediqi of Lincoln. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to deputies, Sediqi was not wearing his seatbelt. The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The other driver involved, a 39-year-old Lincoln woman, was wearing her seatbelt and survived the crash. She was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
What led to the crash remains under investigation.