Deputies Continue Tuesday Night Homicide Investigation, Autopsy To Be Done On Victim
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 21)–The investigation remains ongoing into Tuesday night’s homicide at Branched Oak Lake, where one man was shot and killed during a gathering at his boat docked at the marina.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said an autopsy on 42-year-old Benjamin Case of Lincoln was set to begin sometime on Thursday. Case suffered two gunshot wounds and died at the scene, after someone got onto his boat and fired shots at him, once Case opened the door.
Wagner says the suspect was seen getting into a maroon colored vehicle. It’s the second homicide to happen in Lancaster County over a ten-day period, including the death of 78-year-old Gene Oltman, whose body was found July 11 at his home near SW 40th and West “A” Street. An autopsy on Oltman confirmed he died from blunt force trauma.
KFOR News asked Sheriff Wagner the last time there was a reported homicide case out in the county and he traced it back to the Dec. 30, 2012 murder of 25-year-old Tyler Schoenrock. His body was found on a county road northwest of Lincoln. Ultimately, two people were convicted in Schoenrock’s death.
Wagner says there have been cases were bodies have been found in the county, but have been linked to homicides in Lincoln or elsewhere.