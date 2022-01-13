Deputies Arrest Two Men Suspected In a String of Thefts
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 13)–It was a Crime Stoppers tip that helped Lancaster County deputies to arrest two men suspected of being involved in an assault and a string of thefts Jan. 7-8 in the Waverly area.
Sheriff Terry Wagner on Thursday said based off the snapshot from home security video showing one of the suspects believed to be involved, the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday afternoon tracked down 33-year-old Michael Rengstorf outside a home near 24th and Superior. Investigators believe Rengstorf stole a truck from a home in Waverly.
When deputies contacted Rengstorf on Wednesday afternoon, he was sitting in a stolen vehicle with fictitious license plates. That vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 4 in Lincoln.
Another man, identified as 33-year-old Matthew Krisel from Council Bluffs, had assaulted a homeowner in Waverly, who confronted the men during the thefts.
Deputies recovered the stolen truck, work clothes taken from a Lancaster County owned vehicle, as well as $1,500 golf clubs. Sheriff Wagner says deputies also recovered items that were stolen in theft cases that Lincoln Police are investigating from Jan. 7-8 in an area of northeast Lincoln. Both LSO and LPD are working together on those cases.
Rengstorf was arrested and is facing theft charges, as well as narcotics charges. Sheriff Wagner said during Rengstorf’s arrest, deputies found 36 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.
Krisel is facing theft and assault charges.