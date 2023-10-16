Deputies Arrest Bellevue Man in far Southeast Lincoln On Domestic Assault and DWI Offenses

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 16)–Good work by Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies in stopping a 38-year-old Bellevue man on Friday night, after finding out through his wife that she and their three children were getting away from him after they had been fighting at their home all day.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the woman was pulled over for running a stop sign at 68th and Roca Road, where deputies found her in tears. Houchin says the woman told deputies she and her husband had been having problems all day at their home and she left with their three kids. The husband, 38-year-old Kevin Youngling, had been sending her threatening texts and had been drinking.

Youngling was pulled over at 120th and Nebraska Parkway and showed signs of being highly intoxicated, where he was arrested for DWI, refusing a breath test, failure to signal, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and third-degree domestic assault.

Houchin says a 9mm handgun and shotgun were found.