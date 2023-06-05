Deputies are Investigating Weekend Car Break-Ins Around Hickman

HICKMAN–(KFOR June 5)–A rash of car break-ins between Friday night and Saturday morning in Hickman remain under investigation and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to lock up your vehicles and garage doors.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says of the ten break-ins reported, two of them involved the doors being unlocked to the vehicle. Purses, credit cards and checkbooks were all stolen because they were left in unlocked vehicles.

Houchin said in another case, a car was stolen from a garage with the key fob left inside and unlocked. The value of the Audi is worth around $35,000. Houchin said the owners of the car heard their dog barking, checked things out and saw the suspects backing the Audi out of the driveway and leave. The car was found abandoned a few blocks away, but the suspects still have the key fob.

If you have any information regarding these break-ins, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.