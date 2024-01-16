Department of Transportation Releases Data on December’s Deadly Crash Total in Nebraska
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Jan. 16)–During the month of December 2023, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected and released Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Those 19 fatalities happened in 18 crashes. Seven of the 16 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seatbelts. 13 of the 19 deaths happened in rural areas. The 19 deaths were up from the 15 reported in December 2022.
¨ There were two fatalities on the interstate, eleven on other highways, and six on local roads.
¨ One of the fatalities was a bicyclist.
¨ Two of the fatalities were pedestrians.
¨ Icy roads were a contributing factor in one of the fatality crashes.
For the Daily Count, visit this website:
dot.nebraska.gov/media/3beh405g/tollcompare.pdf
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – DECEMBER
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2023
(FATALITIES)
|2023
|231
|209
|2022
|244
|214
|+6.0
|2021
|221
|192
|-4.0
|2020
|230
|217
|-0.4
|2019
|248
|212
|+7.0
|2019-2022 Avg.
|236
|209
|+2.0
- There were 15 fatalities in December of 2022.
- Only 49 of the 189 vehicle occupants killed during 2023 were using seatbelts.