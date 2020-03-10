      Weather Alert

Department of Transportation Holding South Beltway Meeting

Mar 10, 2020 @ 4:11pm

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a pre-construction public information meeting regarding the Lincoln South Beltway project in Lancaster County.

The meeting will be held at the Sesostris Shrine Center, 1050 Saltillo Road, on Wednesday, March 11th, 5:00-7:00 PM.

NDOT will give a formal presentation starting at 5:30 PM, with an open house to follow until 7:00 PM.

READ MORE: Travel Insurance – Does It Cover Coronavirus?

Blaze Events
Megadeth
4 weeks ago
Vampire Weekend
6 months ago
Joe Rogan
2 weeks ago
Coheed & Cambria
1 month ago
Nickelback
2 months ago