Department of Insurance Offers Tips When Filing Storm-Related Claims

The aftermath of a large tornado that ripped through the Elkhorn area of northwest Omaha on Friday, Apr. 26, 2024. (Courtesy of Omaha & Sarpy Wx/NOSS Media/Twitter)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 30)–The Nebraska Department of Insurance reminds you or anyone else that suffered damage from last Friday’s severe storms to be safe when you go through the post-storm insurance process.

That includes any paperwork or other documents that you have to sign.

“Sometime they feel they are very long and they are very dense, but they are very important,” Department of Insurance director Eric Dunning told KFOR News on Tuesday. “And it is important for policy holders to read through them before they sign.”

Dunning says keep all receipts for emergency repairs to give to your insurance company and work with them closely through the claims process. He also reminds you to be careful and do research in finding a contractor to fix your property.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it is,” Dunning explains. “Please check references, look at the work they have done in other cases and make inquiries with the Better Business Bureau. Again, read the documents that are in front of you. They are important and they are legally binding.”

Dunning says if you have problems come up in filing a claim with your insurance company, contact the Insurance Complaint Division at 877-564-7323 or click this link, Insurance Complaint Division, via the Internet.