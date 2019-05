An inmate serving a life sentence for a Lincoln murder has died.

61-year-old Walter Bradford died Thursday at the prison’s Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. Bradford has been in prison since December of 1983 for robbing and fatally stabbing Gordon Robert Eno in Lincoln in 1982.

Brian Perkins also was convicted in the slaying and sentenced to life.

