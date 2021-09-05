Department of Corrections employee arrested for sexual abuse of an inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee was arrested in Lincoln on Friday.
According to officials, 46-year-old Summer Brandt, a nurse at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and sexual abuse of an inmate. Both are felony offenses.
Brandt has been employed by the NDCS since Aug. 8, 2016. Brandt resigned her position with the agency.