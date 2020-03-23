Department of Correctional Services To Begin Production Of Hand Sanitizer, Gowns And Masks
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 23)-In an effort to meet some of the supply needs that have arisen with the onset of COVID-19, Cornhusker State Industries (CSI), which operates the industry shops for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services(NDCS), announced it will soon begin producing hand sanitizer for utilization by staff members and distribution to other state agencies.
Deputy Director of CSI Jeremy Elder said distribution should be ready to begin by next week. “We are finalizing some of the necessary steps right now that will allow us to produce a test batch this week and then launch into full production next week,” said Elder.
Director Scott R. Frakes said fifteen percent of what is produced will be retained by the NDCS, with the rest being designated to the Department of Administrative Services for further distribution.
Director Frakes said the intent is not to supply the private industry, nor is it to make a profit. “We should have ample amount to fill two to four ounce containers and distribute those to staff members,” said Frakes. “We will also be able to fill our large distribution containers, like those that are stationed in facility lobbies.”
In addition to hand sanitizer, CSI shops are also working to prototype gowns, masks and face shields to be worn by staff members or inmates. Frakes explained that the more that the department can produce, the less they have to draw on supplies which are needed in the community.
Inmates who are involved in producing hand sanitizer will make up to $1.08 an hour. “That’s the top CSI wage,” said Frakes. “But, we want to provide this work opportunity to those who are pre-release, work release, or have been laid off from their community jobs due to the impact of COVID-19.”
Frakes expressed his appreciation to Green Plains Inc. which is donating the industrial ethanol to be utilized in the production of the sanitizer.
