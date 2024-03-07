Denton Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Facebook Messenger Scam

DENTON–(KFOR Mar. 7)–Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin is offering another reminder to not give out personal information, pass codes, money or send revealing photos to people you meet on social media.

This week, a 65-year-old Denton man had $55,000 stolen from him by a woman named Lisa Davis on Facebook messenger. Houchin says the victim believes he actually talked to Davis a couple of times, but had never met her or verified who she was. Houchin says the victim got help from the woman to put the money into a bitcoin trust wallet, by giving out the password to his account.

The man checked the account on Wednesday and found that all the money was gone. It’s likely the Facebook messenger account was fake, according to Houchin.