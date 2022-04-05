Democrats Nominate Pansing Brooks For Open Congressional Seat
LINCOLN, NE (April 5, 2022) –The Nebraska Democratic Party named State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks as its nominee for the special election June 28 to fill the open First District congressional seat in Congress.
The seat is open following the resignation of Congressman Jeff Fortenberry. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Fortenberry’s term. Pansing Brooks is also a candidate for the seat in the May 10 primary election. The winners of those primaries will go on to the general election in November.
Pansing Brooks gave the following statement today in a news conference following Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb’s announcement of the nomination.
Statement
“Thank you so much Jane, and thanks to all the members of the State Democratic Party Executive Committee for the nomination for this special election to serve out Congressman Fortenberry’s current term.
As we have seen, this entire election cycle has been anything but usual.When I entered the race for Congress, I set out a plan to win in November.And while our race continues through the May 10 primary and on to November for a full-term, it is also clear that we need representation now to heal the wounds that have led to this vacant congressional seat.
So I accept this nomination for the Special Election with full determination and commitment to fill the vacant seat in CD1.
I accept it with the same enthusiasm I had as I led efforts to create Lincoln’s first urban park, renovate Centennial Mall between our Capitol and the University and pass the 2007 bond issue to improve every school in every zip code in Lincoln.
I accept it with the same enthusiasm I had in the Nebraska Legislature where I successfully persuaded colleagues to pass over 56 of my bills to protect working families, veterans, children and our most vulnerable neighbors.
I accept it because:
Inflation is hurting working families and small businesses.
We must lower prescription drug prices and lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act.
We must stop corporations who are price gouging,
And we must continue to release petroleum reserves.
We must have paid family and medical leave because workers should not have to choose between coming to work sick or staying home without pay. We must pass legislation to increase access to child care because lack of adequate child care costs Nebraskans $745 million per year, according to the First Five Institute.
And we must make investments in infrastructure like roads, bridges, airports and rural high-speed Internet Broadband, which are critical to our communities and local economies.
And we must ensure that Nebraska keeps young people in our State by expanding affordable housing, investing in career and technical education and creating a welcoming environment for all people, regardless of race, geography, gender or whom you love.
So I accept this nomination for the Special Election because there is too much at stake to sit on the sidelines. Thank you again to the leaders of the Nebraska Democratic Party for this nomination. Now on to June and on to November!”