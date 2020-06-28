      Weather Alert

Democrats Fight for Relevance in Red-State Nebraska

Jun 28, 2020 @ 7:59am

Democrats in Nebraska are struggling for relevance in their Republican-dominated state, and a series of high-profile embarrassments is only making it harder. The party is losing registered voters to Republicans, Libertarians and independents, and its long-shot nominee for Senate recently admitted to sending sexually offensive text messages to a campaign staffer. Nebraska Democrats say they need more national party support to win statewide races, but they acknowledge that they still have a long way to go to regain a toehold in the state.

 

 

READ MORE: Regents Pass N-U Budget

Blaze Events
Megadeth POSTPONED
5 months ago
FOZZY
6 months ago
Vampire Weekend – CANCELLED
10 months ago
Adelitas Way
4 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
5 months ago