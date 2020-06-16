Democratic Senate Candidate Janicek Called To Drop Out of Race Following Sexual Harassment Complaint
LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN-KGIN June 16)–There’s a call for democratic U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek to drop out of the race, after an alleged sexual harassment complaint was filed by a former staff member.
According to our media partner, 10/11 Now, the Nebraska Democratic Party on Tuesday called for Janicek to drop out, after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments in a text message about a staff member, who has since quit. That staff member shared a copy of that text to the Nebraska Democratic Party and filed a formal complaint Monday against Janicek.
Janicek’s campaign manager said that the Democratic nominee will not be dropping out of the race, and while he admitted that the text message was sent, he also said Janicek has apologized.
Janicek won the Democratic nomination in the May 12 primary to advance to the November general election to face incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ben Sasse.