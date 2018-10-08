Delivery Driver Throws Bag At Suspected Robber

Lincoln Police say a pizza delivery man protected himself by throwing an empty pizza bag at someone trying to rob him.

Around 4am Sunday, a Boss’ Pizza and Chicken employee was making a delivery to an apartment in the 1600 Block of South 20th Street when the incident occurred.

The delivery driver was walking back to his vehicle when a man charged toward him, screaming to give him “all the money”, police said.

The suspect was possibly holding a gun, but the victim then grabbed an empty pizza bag and threw it at the man and ran back inside the building and called 911.

Police said the suspect ran southbound on 20th street, and is described as a white male, 6-1, 180 pounds, last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt with a jacket over it.