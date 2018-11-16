Delivered Packages Likely Targets For Thieves

Lincoln Police are throwing out a reminder to take preventative measures, if you are expecting packages to be delivered to your home during the holidays.

In 2017 there were 1,401 larcenies from open areas reported to LPD. This was a 34% increase from 2016. Historical data shows 2017 had the highest total of open area thefts in the last 10 years. The majority of the thefts were packages from deliveries left on porches. The total loss amount was over $50,000.

According to Officer Angela Sands, data suggests we will likely see an increase again in November and December as people order gifts for the holidays. Alternative deliver options are below.

Amazon delivery options:

Amazon Locker at Whole Foods off of Lyncrest Drive and “O” Street.

Amazon in home delivery.

UPS

Delivery to UPS access points.

Will leave packages with neighbors.

Hold at UPS Will Call.

Fedex

Over 15 holding locations including Walgreens.