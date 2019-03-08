Delayed Zoo Opening

Wednesday night’s 4″ snowfall gives Lincoln a grand total this winter of 55 1/2″…the 2nd snowiest winter EVER in Lincoln, according to the National Weather Service and the High Plains Regional Climate Center. That’s just too much snow for today’s (Friday 3/8) season opening of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. President and CEO, John Chapo, tells KFOR NEWS opening day will be Friday, March 22nd at 10am. It has nothing to do with expansion of the zoo or concern for the animals. It’s a safe issue for people who attend the zoo.

READ MORE: $1 million lottery ticket sold in Fremont