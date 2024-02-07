December Theft, January Smoke Shop Burglary Highlight Crime Stoppers Report

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, Lincoln Police are investigating a theft from Dec. 6, 2023 at Sally Beauty Supply near 48th and “O”, where two people walked in to apply for a credit card and were denied.

LPD forensics technician Jared Minary on Wednesday said the couple tried to sign up for rewards points and when the clerk briefly walked away, the man reached behind the counter and stole two Babyliss Pro metal lithium clippers, worth at $200 each. The couple ran out of the business and got into a white SUV and fled. Minary added when the couple applied for the credit card, they used the names “Jose Zuniga Guzman” and “Claudia Garcia.”

LPD is also wanting to get the word out again about a break-in at the Hemp Boss store near 84th and Nebraska Parkway back on January 16. Over $1,000 damage was done and more than $2,300 worth of vape cartridges, CBD products and gummies were taken. A screen shot of security video shows a red Jeep Patriot driving by the store. A similar vehicle was seen backing into the Cloud 9 store at 50th and Old Cheney a few days later.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.