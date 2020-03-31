Deborah Cox speaks on Whitney Houston’s legacy and touring with R. Kelly
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyFresh from her performance with Tamia this weekend, Deborah Cox candidly spoke about the late Whitney Houston on the show Hollywood Unlocked. She also added she is no longer able to listen to R. Kelly the way she used to due to music being too “deep.”
The “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” singer voiced her opinion on the media’s portrayal of Whitney affecting Houston’s legacy.
“I just think they were vultures,” she said. “I think people forgot that this was a human being, this was a person who put a lot on her shoulders to create this amazing legacy of music.”
Cox said she was honored to be able to celebrate Whitney singing for Lifetime’s I Will Always Love You: The Whitney Houston Story in 2015, directed by Angela Bassett. She also starred in the Broadway musical The Bodyguard.
She went onto talk about prep photoshoots for her performance at the upcoming Femme It Forward concert with Sevyn Streeter, Melanie Fiona, and other R&B artists from various generations.
In a another clip, she recalled having to clear hallways and not being able to look at R.Kelly on tour, mentioning a previous memo that was sent out. The question came up about whether an artists’ eccentricities can affect fans’ love for their music. Deborah declared, “Absolutely.”
“Music is deep for me. If you’re singing about something and then I find out that there’s another thing that was happening. I’ll listen to those lyrics again and they take on a different kind of context.”
Meanwhile, DJ Damage chimes in name dropping Aaliyah‘s “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” just before saying “That’s why I can’t really listen to Robert.” R. Kelly was Aaliyah’s producer.
Deborah Cox stars in BET Plus’ Carl Webbers Influence, alongside Anthony Hamilton and Drew Sidora.
