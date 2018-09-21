Debate Over Debates

Omaha State Senator and Democrat gubernatorial candidate, . Bob Krist, has made one final push to get Gov. Pete Ricketts to agree to a second debate.

“I am personally requesting that Gov. Ricketts agree to a debate offered by KETV-7, partnering with both Nebraska Educational Telecommunications and C-SPAN to assure statewide and national coverage. In a prepared statement, Krist said, it’s time to set aside the petty debate-debate. Governor, let’s leave the attorneys and staff out of this. Just pick up the phone and call me. You can reach me on my mobile phone day or night. You have my number, call me. The Governor promised three debates, and so far we’ve only had one, the State Fair debate on August 30,” Krist said. “Nebraska voters deserve a fair and open discussion of the most important issues facing our state. Please Governor, just pick up the phone and call me. Let’s get this done,” Krist said.

Pete Ricketts for Governor campaign Director of Communications, Matthew Trail, responded:

“Bob Krist has propagated the ‘debate on debates’ from the beginning, first refusing a proposed debate schedule, then making ‘my way or the highway’ ultimatums, and finally sabotaging the Wayne debate by refusing a meeting between our staffs. Krist has acted in bad faith throughout this process, putting headlines ahead of the voters. The fact that yet another ‘my way or the highway’ request was made via press release, not even directly to our campaign, exposes it as nothing more than a publicity stunt. Dan Parsons can pick up the phone or shoot me an email any time, should the Krist campaign actually want to discuss debates. Governor Ricketts will remain focused on the voters’ priority: the business of the State of Nebraska.”

