Death Row Inmate’s Latest Appeal Rejected

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal of a Texas man on Nebraska’s death row for killing two Grand Island men in 2007.

Marco Torres Jr., formerly of Pasadena, Texas, had sought post-conviction relief after being sentenced to death for two counts of first-degree murder and other counts in the robbery and shooting deaths of 48-year-old Timothy Donohue and 60-year-old Edward Hall.

On Friday, the state’s high court ruled that Torres filed his latest motion too late.

Torres had argued that two U.S. Supreme Court cases – decided in June 2015 and January 2016 – should overturn his death sentence. But the state Supreme Court said Nebraska law requires post-conviction motions to be filed within one year of such rulings.

Torres filed his latest motion in June 2017.

