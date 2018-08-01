Death Penalty Sought Against Boswell

Prosecutors are going for the death penalty against a second person accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln in November 2017.

A prosecutor says Loofe’s murder and dismemberment showed “exceptional depravity” and warrants the death penalty against 24-year-old, Bailey Boswell, who along with 52-year-old, Aubrey Trail, are charged with 1st-degree murder.

Prosecutors allege Trail strangled Loofe and Boswell helped cut up Loofe’s body and stuff trash bags with the remains, which were were found Dec. 4th in Saline County, weeks after Loofe was reported missing. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against trail, too.

