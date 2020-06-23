Case # C0-048323

In the early morning on Sunday, May 31st, video captured this male (wearing a very cheap Dead Pool costume) breaking out over 20 windows to the 1128 Lincoln Mall building. Someone has to have taken a picture of Dead Pool at the protest. If you have any information, videos or images, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers here.

If you have information and wish to speak with an officer, please call Sergeant Vigil at 402-441-7215.