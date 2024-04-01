Deadly Otoe County Crash Kills Two Florida Women

SYRACUSE–(KFOR Mar. 30)–Two women from Florida were killed after a semi slammed into the back of their stopped SUV on Highway 2 east of Syracuse on Saturday.

In a press release, the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection with County Road 36. The SUV was stopped in the westbound lanes for a “road obstruction.” A westbound semi then slammed into the back of the vehicle. Authorities say a 61-year-old and a 54-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision.

The driver of the semi was not injured.