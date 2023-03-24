Deadly House Fire Thursday Night In Greenwood

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 24)–Fire officials say one person was killed, when a house fire broke out late Thursday night in Greenwood, about 20 miles northeast of Lincoln.

The call came in shortly after 11pm, about a report of flames and smoke coming from the house. Fire officials say the victim’s identity has not been released. Fire crews from Greenwood, Ashland, Murdock and Waverly responded to the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has not yet determined what caused the fire.