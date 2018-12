One person is dead, a dog also passed away in a two-alarm fire late Wednesday night at a south-central Lincoln home.

LFR was called to a home near 44th and Franklin around 11:15pm. Crews quickly put out the fire, which was confined to a room where it started. What caused the fire, though, remains under investigation.

Fire officials say two other animals were rescued and another is still missing.

More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.