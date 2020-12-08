Deadly House Explosion At South-Central Omaha Home On Tuesday Morning
OMAHA–(Dec. 8)–A deadly house explosion in a south-central Omaha neighborhood Tuesday morning remains under investigation.
Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick told WOWT one person was killed and two others were critically injured in the explosion that leveled the house at 4810 S 51st St, which is about a block south of 51st and “L” Streets. Below is an aerial view of the scene through drone footage taken by Jarvis Ferguson.
Fitzpatrick said two homes next to the exploded house were also severely damaged in the explosion, he said. Gas service around the area has been shutoff and OFD evacuated the entire block on both sides. Omaha Police are assisting fire investigators to determine the cause of the explosion, Fitzpatrick said.