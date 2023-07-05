Deadly Crash Tuesday Near Greenwood Claims Four Lives

GREENWOOD-(KFOR July 4)–What led to a deadly, two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening about 15 minutes northeast of Lincoln is under investigation.

Authorities say the crash happened at Highway 63 and Church Road, about three miles east of Greenwood in northwestern Cass County. Four people died at the scene, while one other person was treated for injuries at the scene. Names of the people involved have not yet been released by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Crews of several volunteer fire departments, including Greenwood, Ashland, Eagle, Murdock and Waverly, responded to the scene.