Deadly Crash on Sunday In Greenwood Is Being Investigated

GREENWOOD–(KFOR May 21)–Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Greenwood that killed one person and sent another to an area hospital.

It happened on Highway 6 just south of Church Road, on the south side of the town. Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota told KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 NOW at the scene, that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Sobota says one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was transported to an area hospital by volunteers with Waverly Fire & Rescue.

The person who was hospitalized has injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening.